Consumer panel rejects plea seeking Rs 9,200-crore refund from Uber, Ola
Business Standard

Air India to receive four Boeing Dreamliners by October, 2017: Jayant Sinha

He informs, Air India acquired 23 'Dreamliners' progressively from September 2012 to January 9, 2017

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India

The Centre on Thursday said national passenger carrier Air India is expected to receive four Boeing 787-8 'Dreamliner' aircraft by October, 2017.

"One B787-8 aircraft will be delivered in July 2017, two B787-8 aircraft in August 2017 and the 27th B787-8 aircraft will be delivered in October 2017," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told the Lok Sabha.

"Air India has acquired 23 'Dreamliners' progressively from September 2012 to January 9, 2017," Sinha said in a written reply.

However, the Minister observed that, since induction, the Dreamliner aircraft fleet has experienced "technical reliability" issues.

"These issues, however, do not adversely affect the safety of the aeroplane due to the system design and inbuilt system redundancy," Sinha explained.

"Further, regular improvements are incorporated as a part of reliability enhancement process."

