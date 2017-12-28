JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Rahul to visit Himachal on Friday to review poll debacle

Business Standard

AIADMK dismisses 44 supporters of Dinakaran

The dismissal of the members was done for their actions against the party's interests and discipline

IANS  |  Chennai 

Dhinakaran
Rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who won the R K Nagar bye-election, arrives at Prappana Agrahara Central Jail to visit his aunt V K Sasikala, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday dismissed 44 supporters of sidelined leader and Independent legislator T T V. Dhinakaran from the party.

The party also removed two persons from their posts.

In a statement issued here, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced the decision.

According to the statement, the dismissal of the members was done for their actions against the party's interests and discipline.

The action comes after the ruling party suffered a massive defeat in Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) by-election at the hands of Dhinakaran.

A couple of days back, the party dismissed six district secretaries and three others.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 20:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements