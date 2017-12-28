AIADMK dismisses 44 supporters of Dinakaran

The ruling on Thursday dismissed 44 supporters of sidelined leader and Independent legislator T T V. Dhinakaran from the party.

The party also removed two persons from their posts.

In a statement issued here, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami announced the decision.

According to the statement, the dismissal of the members was done for their actions against the party's interests and discipline.

The action comes after the ruling party suffered a massive defeat in Radhakrishnan Nagar (R K Nagar) by-election at the hands of Dhinakaran.

A couple of days back, the party dismissed six district secretaries and three others.

