AIADMK government's fate will be sealed in budget session: Dinakaran

Fresh from his victory in the R.K. Nagar bye-election, T.T.V. Dinakaran on Friday claimed that the fate of the will be sealed in the budget session of the Assembly in February-March in the coming year.

Dinakaran, who fought as an Independent and secured a huge victory in the constituency that was held by the late Jayalalithaa, took oath as member of the Assembly before

Later talking to reporters, he said the verdict in the case against disqualification of 19 MLAs supporting him would be out by January-end and a trial of strength would be held in February or March.

"During the trial of strength our sleeper cells will work," he said in an apparent reference to his claim that majority of the ruling MLAs were with him and would back him. "The anti-people betrayers' regime should be brought to an end," he said.

Lashing out at and Deputy O. Panneerselvam, and some of the Ministers, he said he represented the "real AIADMK" and the party cadre were with him in the party headed by jailed leader

Dinakaran said he had sought votes in the name of and the people have given him a huge mandate to continue her good work.

He said five-six "self serving" people who had committed "betrayal" were now ruling the roost with support from "north", an apparent reference to BJP, having "subjugated" themselves to the Centre.

The sidelined leader, in a jibe at the ruling AIADMK, said "they (BJP) can get you symbol and party name but cannot get you votes from the people".

He asked the five-six leaders to do some "self-introspection and reform themselves" or otherwise the people would "reform" them. "Betrayal would never get you victory. You kicked the ladder that helped you climb to power," he said referring to the expulsion of Sasikala and himself from the party.

Dinakaran also referred to the spate of expulsions of his supporters by the and said at this rate "you will have to expel the 1.5 crore party cadre, leaving only five or six people in the other camp. You cannot terrorise people through expulsion. Please make way for others as a penance. The people are on our side."

He said he was not speaking out of arrogance because he has won but was reflecting the opinion of people and cadre.

