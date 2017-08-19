TRENDING ON BS
Nitish, Sharad aides clash in Patna as both leaders chair separate meetings
Necessary to expel Sasikala from AIADMK, says party veteran

Expulsion of Sasikala was the basic requirement of 'dharma yuddham' launched by OPS: Munuswamy

AIADMK leader K P Munuswamy on Saturday rejected reports that he was a stumbling block in the merger of the two party factions but said the expulsion of V K Sasikala was necessary in the interest of the party and the state.

Munuswamy, a former Minister and a party veteran belonging to the OPS faction, said the expulsion of Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was the basic requirement of "dharma yuddham" launched by O Panneerselvam and without that it would have no meaning.

"I have taken a hard position on this matter. How can this be called an obstacle," he said.

However, Munuswamy added that he and others in the faction would abide by whatever decision that is taken by Panneerselvam.

