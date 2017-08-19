Necessary to expel Sasikala from AIADMK, says party veteran

-
ALSO READPannerselvam, Sasikala factions are power-mongers, merger won't last: DMK Neither Sasikala nor Panneerselvam to get AIADMK's two leaves symbol: EC AIADMK merger: Sasikala, Dinakaran ouster first victory, says Panneerselvam OPS stakes claim for AIADMK symbol, cries foul over Sasikala's appointment With Sasikala and Dinakaran out, AIADMK merger talks on Monday
-
AIADMK leader K P Munuswamy on Saturday rejected reports that he was a stumbling block in the merger of the two party factions but said the expulsion of V K Sasikala was necessary in the interest of the party and the state.
Munuswamy, a former Minister and a party veteran belonging to the OPS faction, said the expulsion of Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was the basic requirement of "dharma yuddham" launched by O Panneerselvam and without that it would have no meaning.
"I have taken a hard position on this matter. How can this be called an obstacle," he said.
However, Munuswamy added that he and others in the faction would abide by whatever decision that is taken by Panneerselvam.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU