AIIMS resident doctors flay delay in counselling for new batch

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has accused the hospital's administration of delaying the counselling for a fresh batch of resident doctors despite the contract agreement of many existing resident doctors coming to an end on December 31.

Resident doctors are the main workforce at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which witnesses over 10,000 footfall daily in all of its outpatient departments. The delay in induction of new resident doctors is likely to affect patient care.

According to the RDA, every year counselling usually happens around December 20 and the date of joining for the doctors is January 1, but as of now, there is no notification issued on the issue.

"The counselling should have been done much earlier, but there is no update on the issue yet by the AIIMS administration," Vijay Gujjar, former RDA president and a senior resident, told IANS.

The counselling is conducted for the PG students who have qualified for MD/MS course at the AIIMS here.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 17:40 IST

