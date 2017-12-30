AIIMS resident doctors flay delay in counselling for new batch

-
ALSO READDelay in counselling for junior residents may lead to shortage AIIMS doctors write to PM Modi, urge him to understand 'the stress they work under' Rotation policy may be taken up during AIIMS governing body meet AIIMS organises workshop on occupational safety & BLS HC asks AIIMS to examine pregnant girl seeking abortion
-
The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has accused the hospital's administration of delaying the counselling for a fresh batch of resident doctors despite the contract agreement of many existing resident doctors coming to an end on December 31.
Resident doctors are the main workforce at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which witnesses over 10,000 footfall daily in all of its outpatient departments. The delay in induction of new resident doctors is likely to affect patient care.
According to the RDA, every year counselling usually happens around December 20 and the date of joining for the doctors is January 1, but as of now, there is no notification issued on the issue.
"The counselling should have been done much earlier, but there is no update on the issue yet by the AIIMS administration," Vijay Gujjar, former RDA president and a senior resident, told IANS.
The counselling is conducted for the PG students who have qualified for MD/MS course at the AIIMS here.
--IANS
rup/nir/dg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU