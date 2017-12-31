Aizawl beat Gokulam in I-league clash

Defending champions Aizawl FC defeated top division newcomers Gokulam FC 2-0 in an encounter here on Sunday.

An own goal by Gokulam defender (45th minute) put Aizawl in the lead right at the of half-time.

doubled the lead for the visitors with a fine strike in the 52nd minute.

The defending champions have now jumped two spots to the fifth position on the ladder with 10 points from five matches.

They are right behind who also have 10 points. But the Kolkata giants sit a rung above the defending champions due to a superior goal difference.

Gokulam slipped a spot to the ninth position, just above bottom placed Churchill Brothers.

The debutants are on four points from six matches, a tally similar to eighth placed FC.

Gokulam however, trail their fellow southerners due to an inferior goal difference.

--IANS

ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)