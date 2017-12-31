Al-Shabaab militants attack police camp in Kenya

militants have attacked two police camps in Center located in Kenyan county of and disappeared with a police vehicle.

The heavily armed fighters from the linked group on Saturday stormed the police service and administration police camps and engaged in a fierce gun battle with about 40 security officers, reported.

However, no casualties were reported during the gun battle between militants and Kenyan security personnel.

The militants razed down the two police camps, broke into a shop and hit a mast using an explosive and later disappeared with a police Land Cruiser.

Sources told reporters that militants had earlier been spotted roaming around centre which is near the Kenya- border before launching attack on police camps.

The latest attack came against a backdrop of enhanced vigilance by Kenyan security forces during the festive season.

