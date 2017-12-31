Al-Shabaab militants attack police camp in Kenya

Al-Shabaab militants have attacked two police camps in Ijara Center located in Kenyan county of Garissa and disappeared with a police vehicle.
The heavily armed fighters from the al-Qaeda linked terrorist group on Saturday stormed the Kenya police service and administration police camps and engaged in a fierce gun battle with about 40 security officers, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, no casualties were reported during the gun battle between Al-Shabaab militants and Kenyan security personnel.
The militants razed down the two police camps, broke into a shop and hit a Safaricom mast using an explosive and later disappeared with a police Land Cruiser.
Sources told reporters that Al-Shabaab militants had earlier been spotted roaming around Ijara centre which is near the Kenya-Somalia border before launching attack on police camps.
The latest Al-Shabaab attack came against a backdrop of enhanced vigilance by Kenyan security forces during the festive season.
