JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Lara Stone doesn't brush hair

Business Standard

Al-Shabaab militants attack police camp in Kenya

IANS  |  Nairobi 

Al-Shabaab militants have attacked two police camps in Ijara Center located in Kenyan county of Garissa and disappeared with a police vehicle.

The heavily armed fighters from the al-Qaeda linked terrorist group on Saturday stormed the Kenya police service and administration police camps and engaged in a fierce gun battle with about 40 security officers, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, no casualties were reported during the gun battle between Al-Shabaab militants and Kenyan security personnel.

The militants razed down the two police camps, broke into a shop and hit a Safaricom mast using an explosive and later disappeared with a police Land Cruiser.

Sources told reporters that Al-Shabaab militants had earlier been spotted roaming around Ijara centre which is near the Kenya-Somalia border before launching attack on police camps.

The latest Al-Shabaab attack came against a backdrop of enhanced vigilance by Kenyan security forces during the festive season.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 03:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements