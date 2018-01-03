All 650 branches of India Post Payments Bank to be launched by April 2018

All 650 branches of Post Payments (IPPB) are expected to be launched by April 2018, Communications said on Wednesday.

The Reserve of (RBI) granted licence to carry on payments activities on January 20, 2017 and since then has launched two pilot branches on January 30, 2017 at Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Ranchi (Jharkhand), said in a written reply to the

" aims to have a pan- reach and, subject to feasibility, all post offices (approximately 1.55 lakh) across the country including in will progressively become access points for the IPPB, which will provide and services as per extant guidelines of RBI on payments bank," the said.

--IANS

ag/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)