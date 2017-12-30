JUST IN
Alonso, Massa, Button pay tribute to Schumacher

IANS  |  Berlin 

Former Formula One counterparts Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and team-mate Jenson Button have paid tribute to legend Michael Schumacher on the fourth anniversary of his horrific accident

The seven-time World Champion who met with an accident on December 29, 2013, while skiing in the French Alps has been in coma ever since.

The Ferrari racer was moved home in September 2014 after being initially treated in Lausanne at Switzerland.

McLaren driver Alonso on Friday posted a video on Twitter and wrote: "Missing Michael" while his team-mate Jenson Button retweeted the Spaniard's post with "Special times buddy #KeepFightingMichael" comment.

"Michael was my teacher, he was very nice, very kind to me. He gave a big opportunity to me," former F1 driver Felipe Massa, who had spent years as Schumacher's Ferrari team-mate before moving to Williams-Mercedes, told Formula1.com.

