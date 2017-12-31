Amanda Holden needs false eyelashes

feels good if she knows she looks good and won't leave the house without false eyelashes.

"My grandmother used to say, 'Never let your husband see you without make-up on'. While I'm not that strict, I do take a lot of pride in my appearance. I never wear a full of make-up around the house but I do like to put on a set of false eyelashes in the morning before the school run," said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I know that sounds high maintenance, but if I have them on, I feel like I can walk out of the house and I'll still look okay."

Though normally doesn't diet, she is very strict with her eating regime when she is filming the "Britain's Got Talent" live shows because she has to fit into gowns in "stupid Barbie sizes".

She said: "My regime ahead of the live shows is very strict because I get so scrutinised for how I look. The dresses I wear tend to be straight off the catwalk. They are often stupid Barbie sizes so I have to be really fit to wear them.

"I never diet but around that time I like to follow Jason Vale's 5:2 juice diet where I drink only juices two days a week. I'll also start working out regularly and I have a few collagen wave facials too."

