Amendment to backward classes panel bill tabled in Lok Sabha

An amendment to the bill granting constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) which seeks to negate the provisions approved by the Rajya Sabha was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot tabled the Bill which seeks to reject the amendment passed by the upper house in the last session.
The discussion on the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 could not be completed following adjournment of the House for the day due to heated exchanges between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee.
Banerjee accused the BJP of violating "cooperative federalism" but the treasury benches rejected the allegations.
Congress member Rajiv Satav, who participated in the discussion, said the government should have an open mind and accept the amendments made by the Upper House.
This Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on April 10 last year. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with an amendment at its sitting held on July 31.
The amendment tabled by the government also provides for deletion of amendments approved by the Upper House while inserting alternative amendment.
