Amendment to backward classes panel bill tabled in Lok Sabha

An amendment to the bill granting constitutional status to the (NCBC) which seeks to negate the provisions approved by the was tabled in the on Wednesday.

Social tabled the Bill which seeks to reject the amendment passed by the in the last session.

The discussion on the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 could not be completed following adjournment of the House for the day due to heated exchanges between and Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee.

Banerjee accused the BJP of violating "cooperative federalism" but the treasury benches rejected the allegations.

member Rajiv Satav, who participated in the discussion, said the government should have an open mind and accept the amendments made by the

This Bill was passed by on April 10 last year. The passed the Bill with an amendment at its sitting held on July 31.

The amendment tabled by the government also provides for deletion of amendments approved by the while inserting alternative amendment.

--IANS

ps/him/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)