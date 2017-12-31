Amitabh, Anupam wish Rajinikanth success

Tamil superstar was on Sunday wished by actors and a successful journey as he announced plans to float a political party that would practice "spiritual politics".

Amitabh, a close friend of Rajinkanth, tweeted: "My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human announces his decision to enter politics. My best wishes to him for his success."

said: "Wishing the great Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu's greatest hope for cleaning up its political system, the greatest success."

noted how on the last day of 2017 came the "biggest newsmaker of the year": " joins politics. "

Riteish Deshmukh, son of late former Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh, was also excited.

"He gave his heart and soul to his art form and people's love made him I am sure the nobility of his intention will receive as much love as he announces his political entry. I wish you all the very best and super success Sir," he wrote.

