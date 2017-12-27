An art of balancing on canvas

Balance is a universal phenomenon and Sun is the source of all Bhrushundi amalgamates these two themes to create a new series of titled "Santulan - the Balance".

Thirty-eight paintings have been put on exhibition, a suite of works ranging from a colour palette of soothing blues and greens to robust reds and textured yellows. While the circle is a symbol of Sun, the occasional use of triangles represents the concept of Balance.

In some instances, the canvases are textured and bring out the forms in high relief. It foregrounds the sphere as its central protagonist. The evokes spheres and triangles that are gently evocative of this cosmos, calling upon their presence in a mystical and subtle fashion.

"I gradually came to realise that it is the Sun that makes this possible. We are what we are, because of the Sun, our primary source of Our existence is unthinkable without that of the Sun," Bhrushundi said.

"In my earlier series of work, I had attempted to explore the Universe and all its magical occurrences. The earlier concept gave me so much to think about the Sun," she added.

In the 18 years of her experience as an artist, Bhrushundi claims that this journey, by far, has been the most enjoyable one.

"All my works are based on acrylics on canvas. Though the journey of the mind on this path started about one and a half years back, the process of discovering and displaying Balance through my art took me around 60 days," the stated.

The exhibition will continue till January 1, 2018 at Lalit in the national capital.

