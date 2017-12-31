Anderson defeats Bautista Agut, earns tennis title in Abu Dhabi

South Africa's defeated Spain's 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) to win the Mubadala World Championship here.

Anderson, runner-up to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, played more solidly than Bautista Agut, who failed to rally in the second set on Saturday, reports

This is the first time Anderson has won the title at the exhibition tournament, which the so-called "Big Four" -- Swiss great Roger Federer, Nadal, Serbian star and Britain's -- have dominated.

The tournament ended without many of the stars who had been expected to take part in the six-player event.

Nadal, Djokovic, Switzerland's and Canada's pulled out.

Organisers resorted to bringing in Murray to play a one-set match against Bautista Agut, who took the place of the injured Djokovic.

The Serbian star was forced to withdraw due to an elbow problem.

