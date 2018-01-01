Anil Sharma introduces Ishita from 'Genius'

On New Year's Day, filmmaker Anil Sharma introduced newcomer Ishita, the lead actress of his upcoming film "Genius".
Ishita will be starring opposite Anil's son Utkarsh in the upcoming film. Utkarsh had featured as a child actor in the 2001 film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".
"Introducing Ishita opposite Utkarsh in 'Genius'. May this new year brings all the happiness and your love, affection," Anil wrote alongside a photograph of Ishita.
Actress Ayesha Jhulka, Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the movie.
"Genius" is reportedly said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science and is slated to release next year.
--IANS
