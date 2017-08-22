'Annabelle: Creation' mints Rs 35 cr at box office in India

"Annabelle: Creation", a film about a demonic doll, has amassed Rs 35 crore in

"Annabelle: Creation" is the fourth film in "The Conjuring" film series. It is a follow up of 2014 film "Annabelle", based on a haunted doll. Warner Bros Pictures released it in on August 18 in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to a statement shared by the film's publicist, the registered business of the film is Rs 35 crore (gross) till Monday.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros Pictures - India, said: "Annabelle is back, and we're thrilled to see that she hasn't lost her touch. Director David F. Sandberg and his talented cast and crew have delivered the exhilarating scares that fans across have been waiting for, and these terrific results and enthusiastic word-of-mouth demonstrate that the appetite is only growing."

The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.