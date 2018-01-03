Anushka makes Cape Town more beautiful for Virat (Movie Snippets)

Actress Anushka Sharma is making Cape Town "even more beautiful" for husband and cricket star Virat Kohli.
"Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only," Virat tweeted along with a selfie featuring the newly weds dressed casually and smiling away against the backdrop of sea.
The two celebrities got married last month.
Salim, Sonu an amazing combination: Umesh Shukla
Filmmaker Umesh Shukla has thanked composer Salim Merchant and singer Sonu Nigam for making a song for his upcoming film "102 Not Out".
Last week, Merchant shared a photograph with Nigam on Twitter and wrote: "Recorded with my favourite Sonu Nigam for our forthcoming film '102 Not Out'. Spent some great moments together."
In reply, Shukla tweeted on Wednesday: "Amazing combination. Thank you Salim Merchant and Sonu Nigam for creating such a beautiful song for '102 Not Out'."
The movie tells the story of a 102-year-old man, essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and his 75-year-old son, played by veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Prosthetics have been used to transform the actors into the characters they play in the movie.
Madhuri flaunts her 'Samurai' avatar
Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who celebrated her New Year in Tokyo, got a chance to try the Samurai headgear during her visit to a museum.
Madhuri shared a photograph of herself wearing the headgear on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Tried the Samurai headgear (weighs a ton) and sword. All the warriors all over the world must have been so strong to wear such heavy gear, ride their horses and fight with heavy swords. Respect! Salute! Samurai diaries," Madhuri wrote alongside the image.
Madhuri was last seen on-screen in 2014 film "Gulaab Gang".
