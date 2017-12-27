Anushka Sharma named PETA's Person of the Year

Newly-wed Sharma has been named PETA's Person of the Year by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Known for movies like "PK", "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", is a vegetarian, has nabbed the title for helping to protect dogs from fireworks to advocating for horses who are forced to pull carriages in

" Sharma is a proud animal rights proponent whose kindness and initiative know no bounds," PETA Associate said in a statement.

"PETA is calling on everyone to follow her lead by eating healthy plant-based meals, helping community animals by speaking up when they are suffering, and always keeping an eye out for new ways to help animals," Bangera added.

Anushka, who married cricket star earlier this month, was in 2015 named PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity.

Some of her recent efforts to protect animals include launching her cruelty-free NUSH clothing line, visiting an animal shelter and promoting its work on her social media platforms, launching a campaign called PAWsitive to raise awareness of the suffering fireworks cause to animals, and taking to to demand a ban on cruel carriage rides in

She also has an adopted dog named Dude.

