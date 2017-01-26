Qualcomm's patent-licensing practices amount to extortion, alleges Apple

Taking its legal fight against the US global, has filed two complaints in Chinese courts alleging that Qualcomm's patent- practices amount to extortion.

The move comes days after sued for nearly $1 billion over royalties, with Cupertino-based tech giant alleging the wireless chipmaker did not give fair terms for its processor technology.

" has filed two complaints against in China. One of the complaints alleges a violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law and the other requests a determination of the terms of a license between and for Qualcomm's cellular standard essentials patents," said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, said it had not seen the Chinese complaints but learned about them from a Beijing Intellectual Property Court news release.

"These filings by Apple's Chinese subsidiary are just part of its efforts to find ways to pay less for Qualcomm's technology. was offered terms consistent with terms accepted by more than one hundred other Chinese companies and refused to even consider them," said Don Rosenberg, Executive Vice President of Qualcomm.

Recently, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused of maintaining a monopoly over chips for cellular phones through a "no license, no chips" policy under which it will supply its baseband processors only on the condition that cell phone manufacturers agree to Qualcomm's preferred license terms.

While uses its homegrown processors to power the iPhone, it relies on modem chips from especially in the US.

According to a report in Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, in early 2015, paid a $975 million fine and lowered certain royalty rates for certain smartphones sold only in China as part of a settlement with China's anti-monopoly regulator.

" offered a license to for Chinese sales with terms similar to those of the settlement. declined to take the license, saying was still charging too much for key cellular patents," the report noted.

said it was prepared to defend its business model anywhere in the world.

Even though has sued Qualcomm, the US reportedly does not intend to stop doing business with the iPhone maker.

