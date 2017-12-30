Apple files patent for long-range wireless charging: Report

has filed a patent application with the that will reportedly let the user set up in a particular order so that their gets power first, followed by Watch and then the

The (RF) based is on the lines of that has been recently granted consumer safety certification for its wireless charging by the (FCC).

"The published a pair of patent applications from that relates to and a unique scheduling system," Patently reported on Friday.

"Apple's patent notes that the system is 'configured to wirelessly transmit power over the wireless power transfer link'," the report added.

However, it is unclear whether this is the equivalent to "over-the-air"

and the Cupertino-based giant have been working together on wireless charging since 2014, according to tech website

Meanwhile, earlier in November, filed a patent application for a yet-unnamed that can be "opened and closed like a book".

"An may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded. The device may have a flexible display. The flexible display may have a bending region that allows the display to bend along a bend axis when the device is folded," said a patent application published by The

--IANS

ksc/ksk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)