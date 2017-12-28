Arab League optimistic about achieving progress in Yemen

has said the organisation is optimistic about achieving progress on the situation in war-torn

"In spite of the difficult situation in and the humanitarian crisis there, we are optimistic that progress could be achieved in the Yemeni file next year," he said on Wednesday, reported.

The rebuffed the possibility of holding an Arab-Iranian dialogue in an endeavour to bring a solution to the Yemeni crisis, noting that is interfering in Arab affairs.

"Threats by do not go in harmony with the calls for dialogue," he pointed out.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since the Houthi rebels overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

leads an Arab military coalition that intervened in in 2015 to support the government of after Houthi rebels forced him into exile.

The war has killed over 10,000 Yemenis, mostly children, and displaced 3 million others, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The has listed as the world's number one humanitarian crisis, with 7 million Yemenis on the brink of famine and causing more than 2,000 deaths.

IANS

pgh/

