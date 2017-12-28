JUST IN
Arab Parliament to block Israeli bid for UNSC seat

IANS 

Cairo, Dec 28 (IANS/WAM) The Arab Parliament has completed a draft proposal to block Israels bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 term.

The proposal will be submitted to a general meeting of the Arab Parliament scheduled for Thursday in order to adopt it, WAM cited a report in the Bahrain News Agency as saying.

The Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament also discussed other issues including US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian areas as well as Israeli detention of Palestinian minors.

It called on the head of the Arab Parliament to follow up on Israeli violations against the Palestinian people with the UN Secretary General and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

--IANS/WAM

soni/bg

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 15:20 IST

