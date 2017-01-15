TRENDING ON BS
Army chief Bipin Rawat warns of 'power display' if peace disrupted

Rawat said the Army, Air Force and Navy should work together to face the upcoming challenges

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat
Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said India will display its power if peace on the border was disrupted.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, he also called for the three services to work together to face future challenges.

"We want peace on the border. But any attempt to disrupt the peace will not be tolerated. Our attempts to establish peace at the border should not be seen as a weakness," he said.

"We want to extend a hand of friendship, but are also warning those who disrupt peace that we will display our power as well," he said.

Rawat said the Army, Air Force and Navy should work together to face the upcoming challenges.

"It is important that all three forces work together. This will be the key to success.

"I want to assure the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other forces that they will always get support from the Army," the General said.

