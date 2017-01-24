TRENDING ON BS
Army kills terrorist after infiltration bid

One terrorist was eliminated while rest fled towards Pakistan, says Defence Ministry spokesperson

IANS  |  Jammu 

A terrorist was killed on Tuesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district as the army foiled an attempt by militants to sneak in from Pakistan.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta told IANS here that the incident took place in Sunderbani sector.

"Troops deployed along the LoC detected the terrorists. They engaged the infiltrating terrorists with automatic weapons. One terrorist was eliminated while the rest fled towards Pakistan," he said.

The body of the dead terrorist was recovered with a weapon.

"This action assumes significance in view of a large number of intelligence reports of likely terrorist attacks around January 26," the official said, referring to the Republic Day.

India accuses Pakistan arming and training terrorists fighting in Jammu and Kashmir.

