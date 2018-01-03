'Art makes thought processes more constructive'

player and teacher Bhajan Sopori, who hails from a family that has played the stringed instrument for over six generations, believes that if art and individuals are connected, then thought processes become constructive and lead to a brighter future.

Sopori runs a academy called SaMaPa (Sopori Academy for and Performing Arts). Apart from having students from across the country, the academy also conducts courses for jail inmates. It was presented the "J&K Dogri Award" in 2011. On his part, Sopori is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

"When sensitivity grows, you think twice before spitting fire or before acting crudely. If sensitivity is not there, then it does not matter. Sound, art and literature play a big role here," Sopori told IANS here, adding that when art and people are brought together "the creative ability of people will increase. The thought process will become constructive".

"If the thought process gets constructive, then our future will be bright. This is why we stress on the need to establish a connect between and the youth. The sooner it starts, from the grassroot level for them as kids, the better it is," added the artiste, who was here to perform at the Tansen Festival.

The academy has never charged a single penny from its students. Why?

"My father was a professor of and had around 20,000 students in So when he taught people from different places, then too he had this policy -- 'What I inherit, I should pass it on'. He never charged anyone," said the recipient of

"I follow the same policy. I want to, and I strive to, unite people through the power of and its language. If people become one with music, then their personality would become more stable and peaceful, and sensitivity towards different things would grow," added the 69-year-old.

On the ideology of "guru-shishya parampara" (teacher-pupil heritage), Sopori, who belongs to the Sufiana of Indian classical music, considers it crucial for an artiste.

"The 'guru-shishya parampara' is an individual's identification. In our world, a is connected to expectations by people. That 'Oh you are so and so's disciple, so the person would know at least this much'. So, it is a huge responsibility for the person who carries forward this concept," he said.

"Firstly, you have to find your own identity. If you don't, you will lose your way. You will be confused about what to represent. It will all be scattered. At some point, you will get stalled and not be able to move forward."

"Till the time you don't attach yourself with a gharana, you will not attain that much. In our gharana, the is in the theory but the practical will happen only when the guru teaches you," he added.

Sopori, who was accorded State lifetime achievement award on the occasion of the 67th Indian Republic Day in 2016, says every is created differently and the interpretation of each is different.

"The way you decorate and represent or express the 'raga' is different for all. The aim of all is the same but the mediums could be different," he said.

(Kishori Sud was in Gwalior at the invitation of Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Kala Academy, She can be contacted at kishori.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ks/nn/vm/tb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)