Arthur's guitarist helped him become vegan

Singer James Arthur says that his guitarist helped him to turn vegan.
Arthur, 29, says he nows follow a plant-based diet and will no longer eat animal products.
"I've been vegan for seven months. My guitarist is a big vegan, a guru if you like. And my sister has been vegetarian for years, so I've seen a lot of vegan propaganda by default," Arthur told metro.co.uk.
Arthur turned vegan after he realised he was not taking care of his body.
"It's all about the vegan lifestyle. Not eating the animal products it's helping me lose the belly. There was a point where I just wasn't looking after myself and I decided I just had to. I eat pretty good now and I'm like you know keeping hydrated more," he said.
