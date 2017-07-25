Arun Jaitley releases case study on GST

Finance Minister on Tuesday released a on the birth of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India -- "The Saga: A Story of Extraordinary National Ambition".

"In view of the successful roll-out of the on 1 July 2017, it was felt that there was a need for the public to know the story of how evolved, its timeline, the different stakeholders involved and how it eventually culminated in its inauguration in the Central Hall of Parliament of India on the midnight of June 30, 2017, and July 1, 2017, by the President and Prime Minister of India," an official statement said here.

This accordingly captures the entire journey of the right from its ideation in the Kelkar Task Force Report in 2003.

"Other salient features such as the dates on which the SGST Laws were enacted in the 31 states, peculiarity of the Indian model, how the fitment of rates was done and the IT backbone of have also been addressed in the case study, thus, making it a concise yet comprehensive repository of the story," the statement said.

