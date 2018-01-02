Ashley Roberts has no dating rules

Roberts doesn't usually kiss on a first date, but it isn't a strict rule for her.

"I don't know. I don't set those kind of rules. I don't think I'd kiss on the first date because that's not usually how I roll, but I don't have rules like that," told Bang Showbiz, when asked if she'd kiss on a first date.

The 36-year-old is feeling "open for love" now, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'm really open for love. I kind of said it before, but I was more career driven. But now my heart is like 'Come on, come on in. Let's get some loving.'"

Roberts said she gets "nervous" ahead of a first date.

When it comes to making a good first impression, the "Buttons" hitmaker likes to keep her outfit "casual but cute".

"I'd go really casual but cute, like I think a nice jean and a top, something that's cute and I feel comfortable in. Maybe a little heel but not too crazy," she said, adding that she likes to rely on her friends to set her up with new men.

Asked how she likes to meet her dates, she said: "Just through friends, people knowing somebody and running into somebody and 'Hey you guys should meet up?' "

