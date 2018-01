Commercial vehicles Ltd on Tuesday said its sales grew by 79 per cent last month.

In a statement issued here, the company said it sold 19,253 vehicles last month, up from 10,731 vehicles sold in December 2016.

For the period April-December 2017, the company sold 116,141 vehicles up from 97,445 vehicles sold in December 2016.

--IANS

vj/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)