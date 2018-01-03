ATK, FC Goa match delayed due to accident at Goa airport

The (ISL) match between and FC Goa, slated to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday, has been delayed by at least an hour in the aftermath of a aircraft catching fire after skidding off the runway at Goa's International Airport.

The team was initially scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday night, but a technical fault in their aircraft forced them to stay put and take the next day's flight.

The runway was closed for an hour after the incident, which meant that a chartered flight from scheduled to fly the players from to Kolkata on Wednesday morning also got delayed.

"The runway is operational again and as we speak the chartered flight has taken off from some time ago. It should land in by 5:30 in the evening and then it will take another two hours for the team to reach Kolkata. The match will not start before 9 p.m. at least. There are chances of a 10 p.m. kick-off also," an ISL told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Looking to get back to winning ways, this delay will certainly not please the team management and players who will virtually have to take the field moments after landing in the city.

Till Wednesday afternoon, the FC team management was in the dark about whether the match will be held or not.

On Tuesday, had complained of the rescheduled tie (the match was originally scheduled for December 31) being a cause of worry keeping in mind back-to-back matches against and then NorthEast United on January 6.

"We were ready to play on the 31st. Then all of a sudden we had to postpone the game for tomorrow. That's one thing we were a bit worried about. Not this match but next match. We are not going to focus on that match now. We got two extra days," Pereira had told reporters on the eve of the match.

are fifth in the points table with 12 points from six matches.

