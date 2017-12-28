Atletico Nacional eyeing Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Moreno

Colombia's have confirmed their interest in signing Shenhua midfielder as they aim to bolster their squad for the 2018 season.

Newly appointed Nacional said the club is also pursuing out-of-favour Napoli full-back ahead of the new season, which begins in January, reports

"There is no question about his quality," Almiron said of Moreno in his first press conference on Wednesday.

"We hope to reach an agreement and have him in our squad. It would be a pleasure to have a of his class," the added.

Moreno is contracted to Shenhua until December 2019 and his market value is estimated at around six million euros.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the since joining from side Racing in 2012.

Almiron said he was not concerned by Zuniga's lack of recent The 32-year-old, who began his career at Nacional as a 17-year-old has not played since ending a 12-month loan spell with in June.

"His previous managers speak very highly of him as a professional and he is a person who loves this club so I would also like to talk with him," Almiron said.

