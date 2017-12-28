Atletico Nacional eyeing Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Moreno

Colombia's Atletico Nacional have confirmed their interest in signing Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Giovanni Moreno as they aim to bolster their squad for the 2018 season.
Newly appointed Nacional coach Jorge Almiron said the club is also pursuing out-of-favour Napoli full-back Camilo Zuniga ahead of the new season, which begins in January, reports Xinhua news agency.
"There is no question about his quality," Almiron said of Moreno in his first press conference on Wednesday.
"We hope to reach an agreement and have him in our squad. It would be a pleasure to have a player of his class," the Argentine added.
Moreno is contracted to Shanghai Shenhua until December 2019 and his market value is estimated at around six million euros.
The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the Chinese Super League since joining Shanghai from Argentine side Racing in 2012.
Almiron said he was not concerned by Zuniga's lack of recent football. The 32-year-old, who began his career at Nacional as a 17-year-old has not played since ending a 12-month loan spell with English club Watford in June.
"His previous managers speak very highly of him as a professional and he is a person who loves this club so I would also like to talk with him," Almiron said.
--IANS
gau/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU