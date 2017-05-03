ATS arrests suspected ISI agent in UP

A suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency was arrested on Wednesday in Faizabad in by the Anti- Squad (ATS) in coordination with Military Intelligence, police said.

Electronic surveillance revealed that suspect Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi, police added.

"Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday," an official said.

Ali is being interrogated to know about others involved in the spy ring and to ascertain the identity of the Embassy staffer to whom he was supplying information. A probe has also been initiated into the money regularly deposited in Ali's bank account.

Sulkhan Singh lauded the efforts and announced a reward for the personnel associated with the case.