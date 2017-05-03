TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

UN Technology innovation lab to be set up in Kerala

India-Spain civil aviation MoU approved

Business Standard

ATS arrests suspected ISI agent in UP

Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities

IANS  |  Lucknow 

ISI agent
The suspected ISI agent who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) from Faizabad. Photo: PTI

A suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was arrested on Wednesday in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in coordination with Military Intelligence, police said.

Electronic surveillance revealed that suspect Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi, police added.

"Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday," an official said.

Ali is being interrogated to know about others involved in the spy ring and to ascertain the identity of the Embassy staffer to whom he was supplying information. A probe has also been initiated into the money regularly deposited in Ali's bank account.

Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh lauded the ATS efforts and announced a reward for the personnel associated with the case.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

ATS arrests suspected ISI agent in UP

Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities

Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities
A suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was arrested on Wednesday in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in coordination with Military Intelligence, police said.

Electronic surveillance revealed that suspect Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi, police added.

"Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday," an official said.

Ali is being interrogated to know about others involved in the spy ring and to ascertain the identity of the Embassy staffer to whom he was supplying information. A probe has also been initiated into the money regularly deposited in Ali's bank account.

Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh lauded the ATS efforts and announced a reward for the personnel associated with the case.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

ATS arrests suspected ISI agent in UP

Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities

A suspected agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was arrested on Wednesday in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in coordination with Military Intelligence, police said.

Electronic surveillance revealed that suspect Aaftaab Ali was passing on information about Indian Army's activities to his link in Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi, police added.

"Based on electronic surveillance of his cell phone, we developed more information about his activities and arrested him on Wednesday," an official said.

Ali is being interrogated to know about others involved in the spy ring and to ascertain the identity of the Embassy staffer to whom he was supplying information. A probe has also been initiated into the money regularly deposited in Ali's bank account.

Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh lauded the ATS efforts and announced a reward for the personnel associated with the case.

image
Business Standard
177 22