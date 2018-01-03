Australian man booked for terror for threatening police

A man, who was arrested in June 2017 for threatening to kill policemen in with a knife, is now facing charges, said on Wednesday.

Blake Pender, 26, allegedly "made numerous threats about wanting to become a martyr and kill police", police said in a statement.

Pender was first charged with being armed with the intent to assault police and steal.

Further investigations laid out the charges against Pender, including possessing an item connected with a terrorist act and preparing or planning for one.

The suspect remains in custody and will be produced in court in February, reported.

The charges highlight the importance of "capturing those who seek to cause harm", was quoted as saying.

"It's a reality that there are people in the community who seek to cause harm to us, and police remain a target."

