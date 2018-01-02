B-Town congrats Sunidhi Chauhan on welcoming son

Popular celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, and have congratulated Sunidhi Chauhan, who gave birth to her first child -- a boy -- in a hospital here.

Sunidhi is married to The singer, who is known for chartbusters like "Ruki Ruki", "Dance Pe Chance", "Kamli", "Darkhaast", "Main Bani Teri Radha" and "Bloody Hell", among others, gave birth to her son on Monday evening.

Here's how celebs wished her on Twitter:

Vishal Dadlani: Woohoo! Sunidhi Chauhan, this is awesome! So happy for all three of you! Going to come see you guys on the January 4.

Shreya Ghoshal: What a wonderful news! Heartiest congratulations to newest Mommy Sunidhi Chauhan, daddy Blessings and love to the little angel baby boy.

Harshdeep Kaur: Congratulations and ! This is such great news. God bless the little baby boy ???? Lots of love ??

Sophie Choudry: Such wonderful news! Congratulations and Hitesh on the birth of your bundle of joy!! May God bless the little one with a beautiful, bright, healthy future!

