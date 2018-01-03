Baby formula from cow's milk may not up diabetes risk: Study

Drinking formula made from cow's may not put babies at higher risk of developing Type 1 diabetes, the first large international trial showed.

Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

Previous studies have reported that early exposure to complex foreign proteins, such as cow's proteins, may increase the risk of Type 1 in young children with genetic risk for the condition.

For the new study, the team led by Medical Centre, examined 2,159 infants from 15 countries with genetic risk for Type 1 to find out whether delaying the exposure to complex foreign proteins such as cow's proteins would decrease the risk of

After breastfeeding, infants were either weaned to a special formula (extensively hydrolysed casein formula), with the cow's proteins split into small peptides (small pieces of the protein), or a regular cow's milk-based formula with intact cow's proteins.

Infants were fed the study formula for at least two months until the age of six to eight months and at the same time were given no cow's proteins from any other and were followed for over 10 years.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, revealed that no association was found between children fed formula with whole- proteins or those with the proteins broken down.

"The study puts to rest the controversy regarding the potential role of cow's formula in the development of Type 1 diabetes," said Dorothy Becker,

The study also showed that "there is no evidence to revise the current dietary recommendations for infants at high risk for Type 1 diabetes," Becker noted.

--IANS

rt/umer/sac

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)