Bacca leads Villarreal to 1-0 win over Valencia in La Liga

Colombian led Villarreal to a 1-0 win over host in the 17th round of Spanish soccer action, earning the win at the Mestalla for the third consecutive year.

got the better of in a one-on-one situation in the 24th minute for the match's lone tally on Saturday, reports news.

Valencia's was sent off in the 60th minute with a second yellow card, complicating the situation of his team, although it made no difference in the end.

The visitors tried to make the most of their hosts' short-handed situation, but resisted well and managed to keep the score down to a mere 1-0 result.

Villarreal's Manu Trigueros was shown a red card in the 83rd minute after being booked twice, but ultimately was forced to concede its third defeat in its last four matches.

Third-place thus squandered a chance to climb into the second spot in the standings after Atletico Madrid's defeat at the hands of Espanyol on December 22.

--IANS

sam/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)