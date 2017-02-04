Badal family casts vote in native village

It is part of the Lambi assembly constituency which the Chief Minister represents.
Badal, 89, and his family members arrived at the village polling station amid tight security.
"We will win easily. Punjab
is looking forward to peace and development," the Chief Minister said after exercising his franchise.
"We will register a better victory this time. Amarinder Singh
will lose his security deposit," Sukhbir Badal, who is the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, told the media after casting his vote.
Badal's elder brother, Gurdas Badal, arrived separately to cast his vote earlier.
The Chief Minister's estranged nephew and former Punjab
Finance Minister Manpreet Badal
(son of Gurdas Badal) also cast his vote at the same polling station earlier.
The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP
alliance, that has been in power in Punjab
since 2007, is facing a tough challenge from the Congress
and the AAP.
Sukhbir Badal
is facing the challenge from two sitting MPs — Bhagwant Mann
(AAP) and Ravneet Singh Bittu (Congress), on the Jalalabad assembly seat.
