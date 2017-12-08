Bali volcano: Mount Agung spews ash column up to 2 km above crater

Mount Agung in the Indonesian resort island of on Friday spewed an ash column up to 2 km above the crater, according to authorities.

The director of information for the Indonesian National Management Agency (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said the eruption took place on Friday morning and that the ash cloud travelled in a westward direction, reports Efe news.

Nugroho added that the alert level is maintained on orange (one level lower than the maximum alert - red) stressing that the ash did not affect the airport on Lombok island, about 40 km from the east coast of

Mount Agung began a magma eruption on November 21 which forced the closure of Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport, about 60 km to the south of Volcano, between November 27 and 29 due to the volcanic ash cloud.

