Ban on Masood Azhar not a bilateral issue: MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup

Two days after Beijing
again blocked the move to ban Jaish-e-Mohamed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar
in the UN, India
on Thursday hoped that China
would eventually come around to accepting the view that it was not a bilateral issue with Pakistan
but a matter of global terrorism.
"We don't view this as a bilateral matter between India
and Pakistan
but as an issue of global counter-terrorism.
We hope that eventually, China
will also come around to accepting this view," said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.
"This proposal was not moved by India
but by three permanent members of the UN
Security Council — the US, UK
and France.
It is our understanding that this was a classic counter-terrorism
proposal meant to proscribe a dreaded terrorist leader Masood Azhar
whose organisation, the Jaish-e-Mohammad, has already been proscribed by the UN
1267 Committee," Swarup said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Wednesday, defended the block, saying "The purpose for China
to place the technical hold is to allow enough time for discussion among relevant parties to reach a tenable decision widely accepted by the international community."
China
blocked the US' move at the UN
to have Pakistani militant Masood Azhar
declared as an international terrorist under the 1267 Committee of the Security Council.
Last year, China
rejected thrice India's resolution to add Masood to the UN
list of international terrorists.
