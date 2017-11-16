Delhi smog: Ban on construction, trucks goes; parking fee hike rolled back

Despite Delhi's air quality continuing to be "very poor", the ban on the entry of trucks and on construction activities was lifted on Thursday by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which also rolled back the hike in parking fees.

EPCA member Usman Naseem, a researcher at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) told IANS that though these restrictions have been lifted the ban on diesel generator-sets would continue.

