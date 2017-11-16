JUST IN
Delhi smog: Ban on construction, trucks goes; parking fee hike rolled back

The ban on diesel generator-sets would continue

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Despite Delhi's air quality continuing to be "very poor", the ban on the entry of trucks and on construction activities was lifted on Thursday by the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which also rolled back the hike in parking fees.

EPCA member Usman Naseem, a researcher at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) told IANS that though these restrictions have been lifted the ban on diesel generator-sets would continue.

