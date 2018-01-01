Bangladesh batsman Sabbir suspended

As punishment for assaulting a fan during a first-class match, batsman has been stripped of his BCB central contract.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Sabbir has also been fined Tk 20 lakh ($25,000 approx). He won't be playing domestic for the next six months.

Falling under Grade B in the BCB's list of contracted cricketers, Sabbir was the in to be punished in such a manner.

After the disciplinary committee's hearing on Monday, Board (BCB) spelled out these punishments.

The incident took place on December 21, the second day of Rajshahi Division's National League game against Metropolis.

According to the report, Sabbir also allegedly misbehaved with the match referee.

Sabbir, according to the committee's Sheikh Sohel, apologised for his actions during Monday's hearing.

"We felt that he didn't learn anything from his past two punishments," said. "We have meted out a heavy punishment. He is out of the national contract, which is a huge blow. He is also fined Tk 20 lakh. But this is his last chance. If he has another brush with indiscipline, he will be permanently suspended."

--IANS

dm/gau/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)