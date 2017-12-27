Bangladesh cultural minister condemns attack on minorities

Condemning the attacks on religious minorities and foreigners in recent times, has said the social consciousness generated by would help eradicate the evil forces disrupting the harmony of the country.

"This festival helps to cherish the values of pluralism. But we see with concern that militancy has been born in our country. Fundamentalist forces are destroying peace in our country," Noor said in his speech on Tuesday -the first day of the musical concert dubbed asA "biggest in the world".

"There is social exploitation of women and children in our country. All these make us concerned. We have to overcome these hurdles. is making progress but these obstacles ought to be overcome," the said.

After the 2014 national elections, religious minorities have faced attacks in Bangkadesh, heightening a sense of fear among different religious groups, according to a report of the on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

Speaking of Muslim Rohingya refugees taking shelter in after the August 25 violence in which forced more than 600,000 members of the community to escape to this country, Noor said: "We have given in this country. We have extended our hands and embraced them. Our Prime (Sheikh Hasina) has said, 'we will surrender one of our meals but help them'.

"At the same time, we see inauspicious, fundamentalist forces want to destroy amity and harmony in this country. They want to derail us from the path of development," he said.

Giving examples of the tribals and Buddhist minorities being targeted in Chittagong, Noor said will never surrender to the communal forces.

"They are killing people in the name of We see we are giving shelter to foreigners but we see the people we are living alongside for thousands of years are being targeted. We saw tribals being attacked, Buddhist coming under attack. We saw santhals being targeted...we saw in Rongpur Hindu localities were attacked.

"These hyper activities of inauspicious elements ought to be overcome. Today at any cost, we cannot surrender before this communal forces and in this struggle music will give us strength and I believe this strongly.

"This is not merely a festival. It is creating a social consciousness. Young people are enjoying classical music. If we can create this consciousness, will have nothing to fear. We will have our country march forward and that will be a victory of and its people," he signed off.

--IANS

dm/ssp/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)