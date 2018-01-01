Bangladesh to build two air bases

-
Bangladesh will build two new air bases to further strengthen its Air Force.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement after inspecting a parade on Sunday by young Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) officers in Jessore, 164 km from Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.
She said steps were on to establish the new air bases in southern region of Barisal and in Sylhet in the northeast.
Hasina expressed optimism that the BAF would turn into "a most modern Air Force soon".
She said more multi-role combat aircraft, modern basic training helicopters, jet trainer aircraft, simulators, unmanned aerial vehicle systems, long- and short-range air defence radars and medium-range surface-to-air missiles would be added to the Air Force.
