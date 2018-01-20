Barcelona deny Griezmann signing rumours

on Saturday issued an official statement denying reports that suggested Atletico Madrid star will move to in the summer.

" strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club," the Catalan football giants said in the statement.

" expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atletico Madrid."

Earlier reports by the Sport said, the club have already agreed a deal with the Frenchman and have a secret pact with the

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reported that have reserved the No.7 shirt for Griezmann.

--IANS

sam/dg

