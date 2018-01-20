Barcelona deny Griezmann signing rumours

Barcelona on Saturday issued an official statement denying reports that suggested Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will move to Camp Nou in the summer.
"FC Barcelona strongly denies the information that has appeared over the course of the last few hours in different media regarding Atletico Madrid player, Antoine Griezmann, and an alleged deal with our club," the Catalan football giants said in the statement.
"FC Barcelona expresses its objections in the face of these events and reiterates its full respect for the institution of Atletico Madrid."
Earlier reports by the Sport said, the club have already agreed a deal with the Frenchman and have a secret pact with the forward.
Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona have reserved the No.7 shirt for Griezmann.
--IANS
sam/dg
