Barrie joins show to take mind off dying

Amanda Barrie, 82, says she decided to be a part of the reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother" to take her mind off death.

"What keeps me working? I think it's occupational therapy to stop me thinking about death, really," Barrie told mirror.co.uk.

She shared that the fee for the show will help her pay for her "care home bills".

"I had no intention of doing it, but then I thought it could pay for my care home. It would be nice to have that independence," she said.

"Though I did have this moment when my partner, (Bonner), put me in the car with two suitcases where I thought, 'Are you sure you are going to 'Big Brother' or has she sent you packing to a care home now?'

"I think 'Big Brother' will be good training for the care home, anyway. I may as well have a go at it now," she added.

--IANS

sas/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)