Being an actor gives me a voice to make a difference: Sonakshi

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says having a celebrity status gives her a voice which she can use to make a difference.
Sonakshi on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a link of an advertisement from Visa.
"I am a part of the Hindi film industry, and being an actor gives me a voice and the means to make a difference. I wish for every woman in India to have a voice, no matter what walk of life she is in. How do you Re-imagine India," Sonakshi captioned the video.
On the acting front, Sonakshi, who was last seen on-screen in "Ittefaq" featuring Sidharth Malhotra, will next be seen in the second instalment of the 2016 film "Happy Bhag Jayegi".
