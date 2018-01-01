Being solo performer more challenging: Liam Payne

says performing on stage as a solo artiste is more challenging than being in a group.

After finding fame as a member of the popular boy band One Direction, Payne, 24, is currently pursuing a career as a solo performer. He has now acknowledged the differences in an post.

The singer, who performed at in earlier this year, wrote: "I've got to perform to some amazing crowds this year, starting with 80,000 people at

"With the boys you had the chance to bounce off each other, when you're on your own it's just you and you have to get out and just do it! Each venue was different but the crowds brought it and helped me give the best performances I could."

His post comes shortly after admitted to being proud of his fellow members, all of whom have pursued solo projects since the band announced they were taking a break.

--IANS

ks/rb

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)