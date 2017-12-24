Bengal by-poll: Trinamool candidate leading by over 19,000 votes

West Bengal's ruling was comfortably ahead in the Assembly constituency by-poll, halfway into the counting of votes on Sunday.

candidate Bhunia was leading by more than 19,000 votes over her nearest rival of the Left Front backed candidate.

aspirant Bhattacharyya was in the third spot.

The Congress, which had won the seat in last year's assembly polls, was faring poorly, with its nominee Chiranjib Bhowmick in the fourth position.

The by-poll was necessitated due to sitting Manas Bhunia's resignation, after he crossed over to the He is now a member of his new party.

candidate is Manas Bhunia's wife.

--IANS

