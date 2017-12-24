Bengal by-poll: Trinamool wins by 64,172 votes

West Bengal's ruling on Sunday won the Assembly constituency by-poll, by a massive margin of 64,192 votes.

candidate Bhunia got 1,06,179 votes while her nearest rival of the the Left Front backed Communist Party of (CPI-M) secured 41,987 votes.

Amid a continuous downslide popularity over the past few years,the by-poll offered an opportunity for the CPI-M, which contested the seat for the first time as the Left Front, during its 34 year rule, had fielded Biplobi Bangla candidates.

aspirant Bhattacharyya was in the third spot with 37,476 votes. However, the party gained a substantial number of votes in this by-poll as against about 5,000 votes secured by the saffron party in 2016 Assembly elections.

The Congress, which won the seat in last year's assembly polls, fared poorly, with its nominee Chiranjib Bhowmick in the fourth position securing 18,060 votes.

The by-poll was necessitated due to sitting Manas Bhunia's resignation, after he crossed over to the He is now a member of his new party.

candidate is Manas Bhunia's wife.

The winning margin of in this by-poll surpassed Bhunia's victory margin of over 49,000 votes as a Left-backed candidate in the 2016 Assembly polls.

--IANS

bdc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)