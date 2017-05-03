Bengal couple with whom Shah ate food, forced to join TMC: BJP

The on Wednesday claimed that a couple who had a lunch with party President during his visit to Naxalbari in April, were abducted and forcibly made to join the ruling Trinamool in

Raju Mahali and his wife Geeta had hogged media limelight when Shah ate food at the tribal couple's village home in

"The tragedy is that for many years is a victim of fear and violence under the Left parties. Now, it is a victim of fear and reckless violence of the TMC," Union Law Minister and senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Prasad accused the Police of not registering a complaint in the matter.

"The Siliguri unit of the tried to file a case but the police refused," he said.

"They (Raju and Geeta) proclaimed themselves as TMC workers in the morning (of Wednesday). And the most inportant thing is there was police in front of their home when they spoke," the minister said.

"Can she (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) stop the march of democratic ideas by use of force?" he asked.